Gubernatorial Candidates Spend Final Day Getting Out The Vote

The two major party candidates running for governor in Connecticut started their final week of campaigning by debating each other on the radio. They then spent the rest of the day very differently.

Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont appeared at 7:30 a.m. for about 30 minutes on the “Chaz and AJ” morning show on WPLR in Milford. They clashed over taxes, tolls, unions, and the legalization of marijuana among other of issues. This particular exchange went viral on social media.

“Will you raise taxes? Ned?”

“No comment.”

“Bob?”

“Absolutely not.”

Lamont then spent his day visiting diners and senior centers and attending get-out-the-vote rallies across the state. Stefanowski had a noon meeting with campaign workers, then no other public appearances except for a Facebook Live event in the afternoon that was viewed by about 150 people.

Three petitioning candidates are also on the ballot for governor in Connecticut today: Mark Stewart Greenstein of the Amigo Constitution Party; and Libertarian Rod Hanscomb; and Oz Griebel, an unaffiliated candidate.

Griebel meanwhile rebuffed a call to withdraw and endorse Lamont. On Monday a group of organizations and individuals who support abortion rights, stronger gun laws and other issues, sent a letter to Griebel and his running mate, Monte Frank, claiming there's "no clear pathway for your victory" and predicting they'll ultimately help Republican Bob Stefanowski.

Greibel's campaign tweeted that Griebel is the "best choice" on those issues.

Two polls released last week show the race for governor is neck and neck between Lamont and Stefanowski.