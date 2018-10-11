© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Latest Poll Has Lamont Leading Stefanowski, 47 To 39 Percent

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 11, 2018 at 12:36 PM EDT
lamontstefanowski_apjessicahill_181011.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Ned Lamont, left, and Republican Party gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski after a debate at the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Conn., in September.

In the race for Connecticut governor, women are helping Democratic candidate Ned Lamont stay 8 percentage points ahead of his Republican rival, Bob Stefanowski. That’s the finding of the latest Quinnipiac University poll. This is down from the 13-point lead Lamont had in the last Quinnipiac poll in late August.

This latest poll has Lamont with 47 percent support from likely voters, to Stefanowski’s 39 percent. Support for independent candidate Oz Griebel more than doubled to 11 percent.

The poll also shows that Lamont has a 22 percent advantage among women. They back him 53 percent to 31 percent for Stefanowski. Thirteen percent support Griebel.

The poll also finds that in the Connecticut U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy leads his Republican challenger, Matthew Corey, by 15 points – 57 percent to 42 percent.

The poll, conducted between October 3 and 8, surveyed 767 Connecticut likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutElectionsPollsNed LamontOz GriebelBob Stefanowski
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
