Latest Poll Has Lamont Leading Stefanowski, 47 To 39 Percent

In the race for Connecticut governor, women are helping Democratic candidate Ned Lamont stay 8 percentage points ahead of his Republican rival, Bob Stefanowski. That’s the finding of the latest Quinnipiac University poll. This is down from the 13-point lead Lamont had in the last Quinnipiac poll in late August.

This latest poll has Lamont with 47 percent support from likely voters, to Stefanowski’s 39 percent. Support for independent candidate Oz Griebel more than doubled to 11 percent.

The poll also shows that Lamont has a 22 percent advantage among women. They back him 53 percent to 31 percent for Stefanowski. Thirteen percent support Griebel.

The poll also finds that in the Connecticut U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Chris Murphy leads his Republican challenger, Matthew Corey, by 15 points – 57 percent to 42 percent.

The poll, conducted between October 3 and 8, surveyed 767 Connecticut likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points.