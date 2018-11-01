Lieberman On A Stefanowski Transition Team Doesn't Bother Lamont, Griebel

Former Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut has agreed to be part of Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s transition team, to which challengers Ned Lamont and Oz Griebel say they are not concerned.

“I think I heard Joe say he’d also work on our transition. I mean he just wants to serve. So we haven’t talked in a while. but we have dinner together every year or so and his insights will always be appreciated,” Democrat Lamont said.

In 2006 Lamont lost a U.S. Senate race to Lieberman. The loss came after Lamont defeated Lieberman in the Democratic Party primary and Lieberman then switched to run as an Independent in the general election. Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Griebel called the Lieberman announcement a distraction.

“There’s no there, there! If people want to look at another shiny object and think that Joe Lieberman is going to help them address the $4.6 million operating deficit or the $80 billion unfunded liability, just like Bob has avoided dealing with that, just like Ned has avoided it, it’s a lot of hot air.”

Griebel said if he wins on Tuesday, he’d be happy to talk with Lieberman on November 7 to see if he would even want Lieberman on his transition team.