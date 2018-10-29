Hartford Courant Endorses Griebel For Governor

Independent candidate Oz Griebel’s campaign for governor in Connecticut got a boost on Sunday. The Hartford Courant endorsed him.

In endorsing Griebel, the Hartford Courant editorial board said the state needs a third way – a centrist leader whose chief allegiance is to Connecticut, not lobbyists.

It praised Griebel, a former Republican and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance, for being such an independent leader who is not beholden to parties or the special interests that control them.

The editorial board said Griebel has bold and pragmatic plans to tackle the state’s budget deficit.

The paper said for the past quarter century Republicans and Democrats who have been in charge in Hartford have not been able to solve Connecticut’s fiscal problems because they’ve been controlled by special interests.

The Hartford Courant picked Democratic candidate Ned Lamont as a close second choice. It dismissed Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski. It said his plan to turn the state’s economy around by getting rid of the state income tax is an insult to voters’ intelligence.