Poll: Stefanowski Inches Ahead Of Lamont

A new poll of likely Connecticut voters released finds Republican Bob Stefanowski slightly ahead of Democrat Ned Lamont for the first time heading into Tuesday’s election.

The Sacred Heart University/Hearst Connecticut Media Group poll has Stefanowski with 40 percent support, Lamont with 37.6 percent and independent candidate Oz Griebel with 9 percent. Twelve percent of respondents were undecided.

Sacred Heart University political scientist Gary Rose said the race is still too close to call because Stefanowski’s lead is within the margin of error.

“The real stunning aspect of this poll is not that Stefanowski has pulled ahead of Lamont, even though it’s within the margin of error, but the fact that the support for Ned Lamont by women voters has dropped off precipitously.”

Rose said an effective ad campaign featuring Stefanowski as a family man with his wife and daughters is probably responsible for this.

The telephone survey of 500 likely Connecticut voters was conducted on Monday and Tuesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percent.