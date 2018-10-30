Conn. Gubernatorial Candidates Meet Tuesday For Final Debate

Three of the candidates running for governor in Connecticut will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. for their fifth and final debate before the election. A Fairfield University political scientist said it’s a crucial debate for the leading candidates in the race.

Gayle Alberda, an assistant professor of politics at Fairfield University, said the latest polling shows Democrat Ned Lamont with a slight advantage over Republican Bob Stefanowski. Alberda said that’s why this debate is so important.

“Our solid Republicans and our solid Democrats know who they are going to vote for. But our Independents and undecided electorate are really thinking about their vote choice going into the last week of the election.”

Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in Connecticut. And while Alberda said the Hartford Courant endorsement of independent candidate Oz Griebel may sway a few voters, “It’s not going to be a big decision maker as far as getting him across the finishing line and getting him into the governor’s mansion. It’s really going to come down to the two major party candidates.”

The hour-long debate will be televised live on WTNH-TV from the Foxwoods Resort Casino. It’s sponsored by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.