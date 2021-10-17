NY state budget

-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature approved a plan in the state budget to hold the line on taxes and encourage local governments and…
New York's short-lived public campaign finance program came to a halt Monday when the program's test participant, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, said he…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed this years $140 billion budget Tuesday. It includes a property tax rebate for homeowners, increased education aid,…
Albany lawmakers are voting on a blizzard of budget bills that were hammered out over the weekend. The budget includes money for a property tax rebate for…
Community mental health advocates descended on Albany Tuesday. They were there to voice their approval for more than $200 million earmarked in Governor…