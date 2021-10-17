-
In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed…
-
A new NCAA policy allows male basketball players to sign with agents. It’s part of a plan to allow college athletes to be compensated for the use of their…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut plans to convene a bipartisan working group this week to consider the rights of student athletes. He released on…
-
A bill in New York seeks to allow college student athletes to profit off their performance.The legislation would allow students to earn compensation for…