Connecticut Student Athletes Can Now Make Endorsement Deals

In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed the law this week.

Lamont tweeted that “organizations have made billions from the performance of these college athletes.” He said that’s why he’s glad that Connecticut has joined a growing number of states that say student athletes should be paid for their talent.

Shortly after Lamont signed the bill, the UConn Board of Trustees let UConn athletes strike endorsement deals starting July 12.

The NCAA changed its longstanding policy this week to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness as long as it’s in accordance with state laws.