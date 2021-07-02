© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Student Athletes Can Now Make Endorsement Deals

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 2, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
basketball-2099656_1920.jpg
Image by Keith Johnston from Pixabay
/

In Connecticut, a new law would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their name or likeness beginning in September. Governor Ned Lamont signed the law this week.

Lamont tweeted that “organizations have made billions from the performance of these college athletes.” He said that’s why he’s glad that Connecticut has joined a growing number of states that say student athletes should be paid for their talent.

Shortly after Lamont signed the bill, the UConn Board of Trustees let UConn athletes strike endorsement deals starting July 12.

The NCAA changed its longstanding policy this week to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness as long as it’s in accordance with state laws.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma