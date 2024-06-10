Hurley to stay at UConn, declines NBA job offer

University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley will stay with the Huskies next season, according to ESPN.

Hurley had been offered a $70 million contract from the Los Angeles Lakers. In past interviews, he had spoken about wanting to coach in the pros.

Just hours before the news was announced, Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about Hurley to reporters at an unrelated event.

“It's a really hard decision for him. And I appreciate that,” Lamont said.

“He's the very best in the business. Everybody knows that. And we'll make sure that he's the top-paid college coach. I think it's not about money for him; it's just about figuring out where he wants to be. He’s always wanted to do something in the pros, but going for the three-peat with UConn is pretty good, too.”

Hurley has won two consecutive national championships with the UConn men. He’s been there since 2018.

The highest-paid men’s basketball coach in the NCAA is currently Bill Self at the University of Kansas — he makes more than $9 million a year.

Hurley’s six-year contract with UConn earns him more than $5 million a year.