Long Island News

New York Senate Passes Anti-Gang Legislation

WSHU | By Jessica Opatich
Published May 9, 2017 at 9:24 AM EDT
As politicians and elected officials debate how to end the gang violence that’s rattled Long Island, the New York State Senate has passed a bill to fight gang activity with what it calls a “holistic” approach.

The bill includes measures to lengthen prison terms for felonies committed during gang activity, create a gang-prevention curriculum in schools and provide funding for non-profit community outreach to stop gang recruitment.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said neighborhoods hit hard by gang violence, like those on Long Island, “need better resources to help eliminate gangs.”

The bill also legally defines criminal street gangs for the first time in New York’s penal statutes. It says a “criminal street gang” is “two or more individuals identified by a common name, sign, dress, symbols, tattoos or other markings” that engage in a “pattern of criminal street gang activity.”

This gives prosecutors more option when charging alleged gang members.

