Long Island News

Nassau D.A. Backs Deporting Non-Citizens Convicted Of Gang Violence

WSHU | By Cosette Nunez-Valarezo
Published August 1, 2017 at 11:13 AM EDT
madelinesingas_apfrankeltman_170801.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas speaks to reporters at her office in Mineola, N.Y., in 2016.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas says she supports the deportation of non-citizens convicted of gang violence.  

In comments made to John Catsimatidis on the CATS Roundtable radio show, Singas says any effort to deport non-citizens must be met with caution to not scare off possible victims or witnesses.

In June, Singas indicted 41 alleged MS-13 gang members for violent acts.

MS-13 has a reputation for using machetes in its attacks along with shootings and slashings. Singas called last month's indictment a serious blow to the gang’s operations in Nassau County.

President Trump visited Long Island last week to applaud his administration’s efforts in fighting the Salvadoran street gang.

Long Island NewsLong Islandgang violenceMS-13 Gang
