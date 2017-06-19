Suffolk County To Host Congressional Hearing On MS-13 Gang

A congressional hearing will be held Tuesday in Suffolk County to discuss the ongoing gang violence on Long Island.

The hearing will focus on the violent MS-13 street gang that has been linked to 11 killings in Brentwood and Central Islip in the past year.

Congressman Peter King, R-NY-2, called the hearing in hopes that the federal government will aggressively help address the issue.

Expected to testify are the parents of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, the two girls who were murdered last year.

The hearing will be held at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Last week 41 members of MS-13 from Nassau County were indicted on conspiracy charges.