Long Island News

Salvadoran Cardinal To Bring Anti-Gang Message To Long Island

WSHU | By Ronny Reyes
Published August 10, 2017 at 3:11 PM EDT




Monsignor Gregorio Rosa Chavez leads a Mass giving thanks for Pope Francis' announcement that he will be elevated to the rank of cardinal, at San Francisco de Asis parish church in San Salvador, El Salvador, in May.

Cardinal Jose Gregorio Rosa Chavez of El Salvador will visit Long Island next weekend as part of an anti-gang effort in the Catholic community.

Cardinal Chavez is the first cardinal to be appointed to El Salvador, the homeland of many Long Island immigrants as well as the MS-13 gang.  

The visit will be part of a plan to establish anti-gang programs between Long Island and El Salvador.

Catholics leaders also hope the visit will help calm Latino communities that were shaken by the series of MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood and Central Islip.

West Islip will hold a welcome ceremony at St. John the Baptist High School on Saturday. Chavez will also celebrate evening mass at Brentwood later that day.  

