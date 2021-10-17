-
The Montauk gateway could soon say goodbye to its above-ground power lines.
WSHU’s new podcast about climate change, Higher Ground, explores how Long Island and other coastal communities find ways to adapt to rising sea level and…
Offshore wind developers have slightly scaled back their plans to build the South Fork Wind farm off the coast of eastern Long Island, but the project…
Work to prevent the historic Montauk Point Lighthouse from slipping into the ocean has started this month. The Army Corp of Engineers will bolster the…
Energy company Equinor has proposed running an offshore power cable from wind turbines through waters off of Montauk.The transmission cable would send…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $30.7 million contract to restore the Montauk Point Lighthouse.The lighthouse was commissioned by President…
East Hampton Town will revise its plan to deal with sea level rise in Montauk. This comes after local business owners criticized recommendations that…
It’s the first big makeover for the Montauk Point Lighthouse in more than 200 years. A $1.1 million restoration project is underway at the national…
Before Montauk became the major tourist destination it is today, it started as a small fishing village on the east end of Long Island. In 1938, a…
Montauk residents are against a new substation planned to be built on land they say is fragile. PSEG Long Island held a hearing this week about the site…