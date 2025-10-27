New agreement ensures long-term protection of Montauk under FIMP

An agreement signed by the Town of East Hampton on Friday advances Montauk’s protection under the Fire Island to Montauk Point project, better known as FIMP.

Officials say the Partnership Agreement for the Montauk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project ensures Montauk will continue to be protected under FIMP for the next 30 years. Montauk was not part of the plan until after Superstorm Sandy.

Patrick Derenze / Town of East Hampton East Hampton officials sign the Project Partnership Agreement for the Montauk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

"For a community that depends on its beaches, its small businesses, and its working families, this is a promise that we are investing in Montauk’s future, keeping it safe, accessible, and thriving," said East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez in a statement. "We are grateful to our partners at the state and federal levels, especially Senator Schumer, for helping us deliver the long-term coastal protection this community deserves.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ project is meant to be a long-term solution to beach erosion along Long Island’s south shore and to better protect areas prone to flooding.

It will use around 450,000 cubic yards of sand to bolster dunes and extend the beachfront along 83 miles of Long Island’s shoreline. Dune grass planting, beach fencing, and more are also part of the project.

Periodic beach replenishment will take place every three to four years for three decades after that project is complete.

Under the agreement, East Hampton will reimburse the State of New York for 30 percent of the non-federal share of costs. The estimated total over 30 years is more than $27 million.

FIMP had been in the making for six decades before getting underway in 2023.