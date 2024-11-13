No prison time for Gosman brothers in Long Island fishing conspiracy case

A federal judge has sentenced two brothers of the Gosman family’s wholesale fish business to two years probation and almost $250,000 each in restitution for their roles in an illegal fishing scheme.

Asa and Bryan Gosman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in 2021.

The brothers delivered lengthy apologies in court, and received praise from both the judge and the federal prosecutor for their cooperation in the government's investigation into illegal fishing practices on Long Island, according to Newsday.

One of the Gosman brothers testified that the scheme in Montauk involved switching plentiful, high-quota fish—like porgies—with more profitable but lower-quota fish—like fluke—and selling them at the Fulton Fish Market in New York City.