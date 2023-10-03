Major federal sand replenishment project greenlit for downtown Montauk

Work to replenish 83 miles of Long Island’s shoreline is expected to be finished by next summer. The project has been six decades in the making.

The Army Corps’ Fire Island to Montauk Point Reformulation project, better known as FIMP, is meant to be a long-term solution to beach erosion, and better protect areas prone to flooding.

Work in Montauk will begin some time this fall after Fire Island beaches are complete. Approximately 450,000 cubic yards of sand will extend the beach both above and below sea level, making more distance between the ocean and downtown area.

Periodic beach replenishment will take place every three to four years, for three decades after that project is complete.

Assessments of coastal damage for the project have been going on since the 1950s. Original plans did not include a full replenishment in Montauk, but local officials negotiated its inclusion with Congress after Superstorm Sandy.