Connecticut's Department of Labor said that as many as 200,000 low-wage workers will be affected by the increase of minimum wage to $13 per hour this…
Connecticut Voices for Children say there will be unintended consequences for families due to the increase in minimum wage unless the state updates its…
The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the state’s phased $15 minimum wage increase will continue, with the next increase taking effect…
New York State is scheduled to raise its minimum wage from $11.80 to $12.50. The increase is set to go into effect starting December 31st.Long Island and…
As of Tuesday the minimum wage in Connecticut has been raised to 12 dollars an hour. Under a law signed by Governor Ned Lamont, it will rise to 15-dollars…
Long Island and Westchester workers will see minimum wages rise to $13 per hour before the end of the year.It’s part of New York’s five-year process to…
In Connecticut the minimum wage has increased from $10.10 an hour to $11 an hour. That’s one of several new laws that took effect in the state…
Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that raises Connecticut's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2023. Activists cheered as Lamont picked up his pen.“What…
Lawmakers in the Connecticut House of Representatives are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour…
Forty percent of Connecticut residents can't afford the basics. But can the state afford to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour? Ron talks with business…