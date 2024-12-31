CT job growth stalls amid high living costs, despite rising minimum wage

A top business expert in Connecticut said that the state’s job growth is stuck in a holding pattern.

Chris DiPentima leads the Connecticut Business and Industry Association. He cited the latest job figures, which show the state added only 300 jobs in November.

“We had a strong six months growth back in 2022, back in 2023, and again in 2024 coming out of the pandemic," DiPentima said. "But the last five months have really just stalled on us with only 4,000 jobs added over that 5-month period and a time when we have 73,000 job openings. So, the job demand is there, but we’re not filling those job openings.”

DiPentima said one of the problems is the state’s high cost of living.

“Housing, child care, property taxes, income taxes, health care is a big thing — the cost of healthcare for employees who work for employers is very, very expensive in Connecticut,” DiPentima said. “These things all add up. So, if you’re an individual, older, looking to relocate to a state, or younger looking to stay in a state, you look at those cost-of-living numbers and it’s just not affordable.”

Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase in January to $16.35 an hour, making it the highest of all New England states.

However, living wage surveys show an individual needs to earn closer to $25 per hour to live in Connecticut.