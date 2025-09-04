© 2025 WSHU
CT minimum wage to increase in January

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 4, 2025 at 7:59 AM EDT
The American Job Center in Hamden, CT.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
The American Job Center in Hamden, CT.

State officials announced on Wednesday that Connecticut’s minimum wage will increase from $16.35 to $16.94 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.

The increase reflects an adjustment required by a state law that was passed in 2019.

Beginning this year, the minimum wage must be connected to economic indicators. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Labor’s employment cost index measures salaries, benefits, and costs for the 12 months ending June 30.

The federal labor cost index increased by 3.6% over the 12-month period ending June 30 this year, according to state Labor Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo. This accounts for the 59-cent per hour increase that will take effect on Jan. 1.

About 60% of minimum wage earners in Connecticut are women and people of color, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
