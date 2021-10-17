-
Eight Long Island Railroad conductors received formal warnings for pocketing passenger tickets, instead of properly punching them. The warnings were the result of a recent sting operation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Driving into New York City could cost up to $35, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority hearings this week for the city’s bedroom communities…
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority forecasts a half-billion dollar shortfall from the current budget plan.The MTA said only about half of commuters…
Over a thousand MTA employees are not using the new timekeeping system installed two years ago to prevent fraud and overtime abuse. That’s according to…
Fares will not go up this year for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders.Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced this week they…
This month marks four years since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo first declared a so-called "state of emergency" for the Metropolitan Transportation…
More people are riding Metro-North. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it’s adding more trains to keep up with demand.The MTA said it’s…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a historic nomination for the new chair of the MTA. If confirmed, Sarah Feinberg would be the first woman to…
The $11 billion East Side Access project to connect the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Terminal in New York City is finished with…
A report released by a New York fiscal watchdog group has recommended several ways the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can save almost $3 billion…