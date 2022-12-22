MTA passes 2023 budget, includes anticipated 5.5% rate hike

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has approved its 2023 budget, which includes an anticipated fare hike.

The 5.5% increase would be the most significant hike in a decade.

Any proposed increase will require an additional board vote. Several board members who voted to approve the budget have indicated that they are not in favor of a fare hike.

Those members hope to avoid increased fare prices through increased government funding.

The budget includes multiple cost-cutting measures, including reducing the number of cars on the Long Island Rail Road and running fewer weekday trains. These measures will still leave the MTA with a projected $600 million budget gap.

"We've been very open about the fact that we're trying to give Albany, City Hall, and Washington a chance to come together on what they intend to contribute to the MTA’s financial situation so our essential service can be maintained at an affordable rate,” MTA Chair Janno Liebe said.