MTA votes to raise fares

Public transit in and around New York City will be more expensive next month.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has voted unanimously to raise fare prices in an attempt to make up for lost ridership during the pandemic.

New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad fares will go up 4%. Tolls on MTA bridges will increase an average of 5.5% for people with E-Z-Passes.

Express bus fares and unlimited bus ride fares will also increase.

It's the first rate hike since 2019, and according to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber, it’s time for an increase.

“We all need to accept that, you know, the MTA raising fares 4% when surrounding inflation of the last several years is well in excess of that is responsible,” Lieber said. “And what it delivers is a balanced budget that preserves service.”

Lieber said the increases should not come as a surprise.

“It's a resumption of the historic pattern of small fare increases every second year so people can plan on it, so it doesn't suddenly blow anybody up,” Lieber said.

The increases will take place before August 20.