Long Island News

Rising project costs have delayed new Metropolitan Transportation Authority payment system again

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published November 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST
lirr_flickradammoss_170118.jpg
Adam Moss
/
Flickr

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has delayed the rollout of a contactless fare payment system on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains.

Riders may not have access to the new system until 2025 , which is about four years later than project officials initially planned for. They say their original timeline may have been too ambitious.

The MTA introduced One Metro New York on subways and buses back in 2019. The project is meant to replace the Metrocard, allowing riders to pay with the tap of a smartphone, smartwatch or bank card.

How the OMNY system will work on trains remains unclear, as fares will change with distance traveled and the time of day.

Issues with installation could drive up the project budget by over $120 million.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
