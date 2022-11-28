Rising project costs have delayed new Metropolitan Transportation Authority payment system again

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has delayed the rollout of a contactless fare payment system on Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains.

Riders may not have access to the new system until 2025 , which is about four years later than project officials initially planned for. They say their original timeline may have been too ambitious.

The MTA introduced One Metro New York on subways and buses back in 2019. The project is meant to replace the Metrocard, allowing riders to pay with the tap of a smartphone, smartwatch or bank card.

How the OMNY system will work on trains remains unclear, as fares will change with distance traveled and the time of day.

Issues with installation could drive up the project budget by over $120 million.