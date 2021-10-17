-
An anonymous female cadet at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point on Long Island said she was raped by her engineering supervisor during a training…
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, Long Island, has reinstated its men’s soccer program. This comes while the team remains under…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s legislation to reform the way sexual assaults are reported at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has passed the…
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy men’s soccer team will not be playing this fall. An ongoing investigation into a sexual misconduct incident has led the…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-NY3, have proposed a plan for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to address sexual…
Five of the seven members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy soccer team who have been barred from graduation have filed suit against the school so they…