Merchant Marine Academy Reinstates Soccer Team, Misconduct Probe Continues

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, Long Island, has reinstated its men’s soccer program. This comes while the team remains under investigation on sexual misconduct charges.

In 2016 several upperclassmen were accused of sexual misconduct, bullying, coercion and retaliation. The acts happened on the team bus during trips to away games in Connecticut and Maryland.

The team pulled out of the 2017 season because of the federal investigation into these allegations.

Since then, the seven seniors at the center of the probe have graduated. They were allowed to walk at commencement with the rest of their class last June. However, they did not receive diplomas until November, after each player attended individual hearings with school administration.

While the team plans to start competing as early as this spring, the investigation into the allegations is still open.