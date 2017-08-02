Merchant Marine Academy Cancels Soccer Season In Wake Of Sexual Assault Probe

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy men’s soccer team will not be playing this fall. An ongoing investigation into a sexual misconduct incident has led the academy to suspend all scheduled games.

Last September, on an away game bus, seven soccer players allegedly committed sexually abusive and bullying acts against freshmen on the team. The seven were all seniors and have since been barred from receiving their diplomas despite a lawsuit filed by five of them.

The Department of Transportation inspector general is investigating but has yet to charge any of the students. However, they must appear before separate administrative hearings to answer the sexual misconduct allegations because it violates the academy’s honor code.

Newsday reports that the superintendent of the academy made the announcement in order to meet an August 1 deadline.