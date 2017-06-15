Merchant Marine Cadets Sue Academy Over Graduation Ban

Five of the seven members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy soccer team who have been barred from graduation have filed suit against the school so they can graduate on Saturday.

The seven students are under investigation for an alleged incident of sexual misconduct aboard a team bus following an away game in New London, Connecticut.

Four students say that that they were not directly involved in the incident involving an underclassman and were not given a hearing. The fifth student says that he was not on the bus.

The Academy has been criticized in the past for its handling of sexual harassment and assault. The Academy’s sexual assault policy is being audited by federal authorities.