Connecticut health officials say a second child in Fairfield County has come down with the measles. They say the child had contact with the first child,…
The Connecticut Department of Public Health says it has confirmed that a child who was not vaccinated for measles has contracted the highly contagious…
The CDC reports that cases of measles nationwide has grown to over 700, and is the worst outbreak in decades. New York’s Rockland County has over 200 of…
Lawmakers and health officials want to get ahead of a potential measles outbreak on Long Island. This is after New York City declared a health emergency…