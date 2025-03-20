© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NY officials urge vaccination as measles cases rise

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:29 AM EDT
Matt Caldwell administers the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
Matt Caldwell administers the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s closely monitoring the spread of measles, including cases across the border in Canada and one in Suffolk County. While the overall risk to New Yorkers remains low, she urges everyone to get vaccinated due to how easily the virus spreads.

“I know vaccinations have, for some reason, become a very divisive topic in recent years,” Hochul said. “It pains me to think that in the year 2025, we’re still debating whether vaccinations are safe when, in fact, the scientific evidence is overwhelming.”

This week, the state health department launched a new web portal to track vaccination rates and educate New Yorkers about measles, a highly contagious virus.

State Health Commissioner James McDonald said immunization is the best defense.

“It’s proven. It's been around a long time," McDonald said. "I don't want to be ambiguous about this at all. The Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine is the best protection. Anything else you’re hearing from anybody else is just noise.”

The virus was eradicated in the U.S. 25 years ago but has resurfaced recently as immunization rates have declined. As of Jan. 1, about four out of five Long Islanders have received at least one dose of the measles vaccine.
Tags
Long Island News Kathy HochulMeaslesVaccinationsSuffolk County
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio serves as the Long Island Bureau Chief for WSHU.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio