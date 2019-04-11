LI Officials Urge Residents To Get Measles Vaccine

Lawmakers and health officials want to get ahead of a potential measles outbreak on Long Island. This is after New York City declared a health emergency this week.

There are nearly 300 confirmed cases in Brooklyn and Queens. The last Suffolk County resident contracted the measles overseas in 2017.

Nassau County has not had a case since 2013, and State Senator Kevin Thomas of Garden City would like to keep it that way.

“Parents have plenty of concerns when sending their children to school. Measles and other preventable diseases should not be one of them.”

Nassau County’s vaccination rates for both public and private schools remain above the state’s 96 percent goal, but more than 70 Long Island schools fall below.

Nassau University Medical Center clinics and Long Island Federally Qualified Health Centers say that they will waive the cost of any child’s measles vaccination.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone urged residents to check that their children and their own immunizations are up to date.