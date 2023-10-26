Bysiewicz calls on Congress to act in response to Maine mass shooting

The mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine is a call to action for other states to pass strict gun laws similar to Connecticut’s, according to Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

The loss of life in Lewiston is devastating considering it’s the 565th mass murder in the country this year, Bysiewicz said at Connecticut’s third annual #KeepKidsSafe gun buyback and gun safe giveaway program outside the state Capitol on Thursday.

“Ask them to pass a comprehensive gun safety law in our country. Use Connecticut’s law as a model. Use Massachusetts' law as a model. And it’s also a call to action for other states that need to pass gun safety including Maine,” Bysiewicz urged.

The AR-style rifle allegedly used in Maine is illegal in Connecticut. It's been that way since stricter gun regulations were passed in 2013 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A law passed this year further tightened the restrictions.

Bysiewicz is promoting the #KeepKidsSafe program this week, where participating police departments across Connecticut can exchange gift cards for guns on Saturday, Oct. 28.