Mail-In Voting

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said voter turnout tripled during May school budget elections that took place during the COVID-19 quarantine.…
Preparations are underway in Suffolk County, Long Island, to make sure voters understand their options ahead of the November 3 election. The Suffolk…
New York will immediately allow all voters in the state to request a mail-in ballot for the November elections.Governor Andrew Cuomo signed bills into law…
Here are things to know if you are voting in the Primaries today.POLLS: Polls are open from 6:00 am until 8:00 pm. Connecticut Secretary of the State…
Connecticut will hold its primary election on Tuesday. The deadline to register in-person to vote is noon Monday.It’s the first time that every eligible…
The Connecticut House of Representatives has voted to approve the expansion of absentee ballots for the state’s August 11 primary and the November 3…
Connecticut’s primary election will move forward with absentee ballots after a failed court case brought by Republican candidates.Four congressional…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says he’s reached an agreement with state legislative leaders on an agenda for a special legislative session to be held…
The results of Tuesday’s primary election in New York may not be available for days or even weeks.Election officials say it will take longer than usual to…