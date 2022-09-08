Advocates rally for early voting rights in Connecticut

Former Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill is leading a push to help residents across the state with easier access to cast their ballots in an election year.

Merrill was joined by other state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Hartford, including Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, to launch their “Yes for Freedom to Vote Early” campaign.

The measure would ensure every eligible voter who wants to take the time to vote early can do so securely either by mail or on Election Day.

"There was a very sizable bipartisan vote in both chambers of the House and Senate in this state last year, to place this issue on the ballot this year," said Merrill. "It's a question of basic fairness and common sense."

Merrill also said the topic of election fraud is non-existent, as security measures will be put in place to ensure all votes are accurately collected through this new process.

The question of whether to allow for early voting will come in the form of a referendum that will appear on this year’s ballot in November.