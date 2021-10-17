-
It’s been just over two weeks since ride hailing services have been permitted outside New York City, and Governor Cuomo says he’s pleased, so far.Cuomo…
-
A bill that would regulate ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft in Connecticut is headed to the State Senate. The House passed it on…
-
If Governor Cuomo, D-N.Y., and lawmakers hold a special session next week, they are likely to consider whether to allow ride sharing services, like Uber…
-
Business leaders, particularly those in upstate New York, say the 2016 legislative session, which recently concluded, was the worst for small businesses…
-
The New York legislature was closing down on an end-of-session deal that would strip convicted lawmakers of their pensions, extend mayoral control of New…
-
With the legislative session down to the wire, groups for and against bills, including expansion of Uber ride services and ethics reform, came to the…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’s going to press for a statewide regulatory system that allows ride sharing services including Uber and Lyft to…