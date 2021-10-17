Juvenile Justice Reform

-
Youth advocates in Connecticut are looking at ways for the state to keep young people out of juvenile detention, and to prevent them from going to prison…
Girls who have been involved with Connecticut’s juvenile justice system are twice more likely than boys to have symptoms of PTSD. That’s according to…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that last school year, the number of students sent to court for getting in trouble in class has dropped by 6…
Members of the Connecticut House of Representatives were back in Hartford on Thursday in special session to vote on Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s…
Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-Conn.) says he and state lawmakers are working on a compromise that would allow his bail reform proposals to be passed during the…