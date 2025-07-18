Lamont signs CT law that prohibits police use of handcuffs on children

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a law that prohibits police officers from using handcuffs to restrain children under the age of 14.

“Sometimes the punishments do a lot more bad than good," Lamont said at the signing ceremony, which was held at a youth summer program at Carver Center in Norwalk on Thursday.

He said police restraining children with handcuffs is a traumatic experience that’s often not necessary.

“That’s what this bill is all about—making sure that we are doing good. Making sure that you have all the opportunities in life,” Lamont said.

“I still remember the chilling effect of having a gun behind my ear. And my brother and I got to the ground,” said Senator Herron Gaston (D-Bridgeport), a sponsor of the law, talking about his experience being detained by police when he was 14, growing up in Florida.

“People were passing by. And there was an old lady by the name of Janet Jolly Smith who stopped and said, 'I know those young men, what are you doing?'” Gaston said.

“And I can tell you that it had a psychological impact on me for a very long time. The trauma that was created. The hysteria that was created. The lack of trust for public institutions like our police,” he said.

The law provides for several exceptions under certain situations, such as when it has been determined that public safety is at risk and the child poses a danger to themselves or others.

Also, when a judge has ordered that mechanical restraints be used in court under existing court policy.

The law is supported by criminal justice advocates and child advocates. It takes effect on Oct. 1.

