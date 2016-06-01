Malloy Offers Compromise On Bail Reform Proposals

Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-Conn.) says he and state lawmakers are working on a compromise that would allow his bail reform proposals to be passed during the Legislature's upcoming special session.

Malloy told reporters on Tuesday that as part of the deal, he is dropping a controversial plan that would have the juvenile court system handle most criminal cases involving anyone 20-years-old or younger.

The state House is expected to take up the bail reform issue on Thursday. Under that plan, cash bonds would be eliminated for most misdemeanor charges, but judges would be allowed to impose conditions such as GPS monitoring.

The legislation, which the administration says would save $15 million a year, is designed to end the pre-trial incarceration of poor defendants who cannot post small bonds.