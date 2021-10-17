-
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced changes this week that make it easier for veterans to get disability benefits for diseases linked to…
-
Lawmakers and advocates for military veterans gathered in Washington D.C. to push a bipartisan bill that would help sick veterans get health care for…
-
Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart, lawmakers and military veterans groups gathered in Washington, D.C. to announce legislation that would make it…
-
Wednesday was the first anniversary of the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund’s permanent reauthorization. It guarantees that those poisoned by…
-
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will recognize first responders and volunteers who worked for over a decade to convince Congress to renew the 9/11…
-
Firefighters from around the country attended the funeral for Ray Pfeifer in Hicksville on Long Island. Pfeifer was a retired New York City firefighter…