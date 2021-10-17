-
A Connecticut climate advocacy group believes a law it helped pass this summer will help strengthen the labor movement and address climate change. This…
A report finds New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke state and federal laws when he sexually harassed multiple women. A bank merger that could result in…
Business development agencies on Long Island have created the most jobs in New York state for the fifth consecutive year.State Comptroller Thomas…
A global technology hedge fund has announced that it is opening an office in Greenwich, Connecticut.iCapital Network was founded in New York City 2013. It…
New York State is scheduled to raise its minimum wage from $11.80 to $12.50. The increase is set to go into effect starting December 31st.Long Island and…
Broadcast sports giant ESPN is telling employees that pandemic-related layoffs are coming. In addition to the cuts, company president Jimmy Pitaro says…
Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies announced it is moving some production from a Connecticut plant run by its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney to North…
Pay raises for 80,000 state government employees in New York have been deferred a third time, according to the Civil Service Employees Association.The pay…
Connecticut is mailing letters Monday to unemployed workers to tell them how they can receive extended state benefits after a federal weekly benefit runs…
Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut’s COVID-19 infection metrics are moving in the right direction for nonessential businesses to begin reopening this…