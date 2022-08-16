© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Connecticut News

Connecticut spends coronavirus relief money on job training programs

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT
Harris
Susan Walsh
/
AP
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks during the American Rescue Plan Workforce Summit held in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Connecticut is spending $70 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on a statewide job training program. It’s aimed at getting 6,000 people employed in skilled jobs.

CareerConneCT is a short-term training program, targeted at people from communities underrepresented in the state’s skilled workforce.

"This is a place where people ought to be because of the guaranteed jobs you have on the back side of this. Thousands and thousands of jobs are guaranteed if you get through this program,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

The goal is to get industry-recognized credentials to create pathways to employment, he said. “It’s in advanced manufacturing, it's in nursing, it's in digital media. First time in my life we have more jobs than people skilled for the jobs that are out there right now.”

The state has a website to connect job seekers to the 19 job training programs being offered. Residents can learn more about the state’s short-term job training program by going online to portal.ct.gov/careerconnect.

“Connecticut is doing it right. It's exactly the right kind of program we need to invest in our working people so we can meet this moment in time, “ said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who joined Lamont for the announcement at a state technical high school in Groton.

Walsh commended the state for using money from the American Recovery Act for the program.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
