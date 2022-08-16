Connecticut spends coronavirus relief money on job training programs

Connecticut is spending $70 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on a statewide job training program. It’s aimed at getting 6,000 people employed in skilled jobs.

CareerConneCT is a short-term training program, targeted at people from communities underrepresented in the state’s skilled workforce.

"This is a place where people ought to be because of the guaranteed jobs you have on the back side of this. Thousands and thousands of jobs are guaranteed if you get through this program,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

The goal is to get industry-recognized credentials to create pathways to employment, he said. “It’s in advanced manufacturing, it's in nursing, it's in digital media. First time in my life we have more jobs than people skilled for the jobs that are out there right now.”

The state has a website to connect job seekers to the 19 job training programs being offered. Residents can learn more about the state’s short-term job training program by going online to portal.ct.gov/careerconnect .

“Connecticut is doing it right. It's exactly the right kind of program we need to invest in our working people so we can meet this moment in time, “ said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who joined Lamont for the announcement at a state technical high school in Groton.

Walsh commended the state for using money from the American Recovery Act for the program.