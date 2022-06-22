© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Bridgeport’s new police chief will not need a college degree as part of the hiring process

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
Bridgeport Police Station.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
The Bridgeport Police Station.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim’s office has consulted with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to decide on a candidate for the city's new police chief. They have determined the new chief will not need a college degree to be considered for the job.

They said preference will be given to applicants who are committed to continuing education.

Callie Heilmann, who runs the advocacy group Bridgeport Generation Now, said she is concerned the city will hire a person who doesn’t have the proper level of education for the demanding job.  

“A lot of people in Bridgeport would be and should be concerned,” Heilmann said. “We have a problem in this city of giving some of the highest paid positions to people who are not qualified to be there.”

Both the Ganim administration and the city’s consultant have defended the job description.

The new hire would replace former Chief Armando Perez, who was convicted of rigging the process that landed him the job back in 2019.

Rebeca Garcia has served as the acting police chief since Sept. 10, 2020.

Tags

Connecticut News Bridgeport Police DepartmentPolice ChiefJoe GanimjobsMichael LyleConnecticutArmando Perez
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.