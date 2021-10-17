-
On Long Island, federal lawmakers announced that the Federal Aviation Administration has revised its air traffic procedures for flights into New York…
-
Residents underneath flight paths headed to JFK International Airport want the FAA to do more to reduce noise pollution.Construction began on one of JFK’s…
-
New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has reached a third settlement agreement in a pay-to-play scheme at JFK Airport. Fines and restitution have so…
-
A plane has been quarantined at New York’s Kennedy Airport when about 10 passengers became ill aboard a flight from Dubai.The Emirates flight landed…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants a $10 billion overhaul of Kennedy Airport that would include traffic and transit upgrades.Cuomo’s plan calls for…