Cuomo Calls For $10 Billion Upgrade To JFK Airport

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants a $10 billion overhaul of Kennedy Airport that would include traffic and transit upgrades.

Cuomo’s plan calls for modern unified terminals, the redesign of JFK’s interior roadways, plus the widening of the Van Wyck Expressway and the Kew Gardens Interchange. The proposal also includes plans for expansion of the AirTrain, and for a study on creating a “one-seat” train ride from Midtown into the airport.

“JFK ranks 59 of the world’s top 100 airports. Now remember JFK was one of the first, When it was built, it was ahead of its time. Now, time has passed us by.”

Cuomo says the project has the potential to raise $7 billion in private investment, with the cost of highway improvements estimated at $2 billion.

The announcement was the second of Cuomo’s “State of the State” messages that he is delivering across New York.