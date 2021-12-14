Hochul heralds JFK Airport expansion as 'worthy of the name John F. Kennedy'

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled the latest plan this week for a $9.5 billion overhaul of two terminals at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Long Island.

The initial plan to start redevelopment of Terminal 1 in 2020 was delayed for nearly two years by the pandemic and its travel disruptions. Hochul said renovations on Terminals 1 and 2 are now expected to begin next year and continue through the next decade.

“When it is done, it will be an experience that is worthy of the name New York and worthy of the name John F. Kennedy,” Hochul said.

The renovations at JFK airport will offer a redesigned look, additional vendors, and expanded security and check-in stations designed to give travelers more space.

The project will be funded through private money — the majority from management and investment firm, The Carlyle Group. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will continue to operate the airport.

“When you land at JFK you will know you have arrived at one of the greatest cities and regions of the world,” Rick Cotton, the authority’s executive director, said.

JFK airport has not recovered over half of its domestic and international passengers since before the pandemic.