Connecticut is rolling out expanded internet across the state to help those forced into remote learning and working as a result of the ongoing pandemic.…
AARP Connecticut wants seniors to take advantage of a federal emergency broadband program to lower internet costs. It launched in the spring, but only…
A new report by the state’s comptroller finds that despite years of government programs, 1 million New York households still have no access to the…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that will help make high-speed broadband more accessible to residents.The law will require…
Frontier Communications is expanding the availability of its fiber-optic network in Connecticut.The company expects to add 280,000 customers to its…
Internet service provider Altice has announced it will greatly reduce upload speeds for its Optimum customers beginning this month. Connecticut Attorney…
Some Optimum customers in New York will see a drop in internet upload speed next month as the company changes their rates.Beginning July 12, customers who…
A federal judge in New York has ruled against legislation, passed in the state budget in April, requiring internet providers to offer broadband to…
Telecommunication trade groups have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block a new law in New York that would force them to provide internet service to…
Governor Ned Lamont joined AARP during a virtual town hall this week about their hopes to provide all residents with high speed internet access.Lamont and…