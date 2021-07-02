Altice Will Slow Down Internet Service In Connecticut, Company Says

Internet service provider Altice has announced it will greatly reduce upload speeds for its Optimum customers beginning this month. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on the company to ditch the plan.

Altice informed customers last week that it would decrease upload speeds for its Optimum internet service from 35 megabits per second to 5 megabits per second on July 12th. Attorney General Tong said it’s unconscionable for Altice to do that in the midst of a pandemic.

“We need our internet not just to watch television or surf the internet, but for life,” Tong said.

In a statement, an Altice spokesperson wrote, "the change is for new customers and does not impact our cable internet customers on their current plan."

Tong wants the company to justify the move.

“That’s why I’m conducting an inquiry to get more information about what they did and why they did it and how it affects Connecticut consumers,” Tong said.

Tong is joined by two state lawmakers — Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff and Energy and Technology chair Norm Needleman. He calls the move corporate greed.

“They need to be responsive, or else there will be a rising tide of people that are underserved or paying too much and there will be more regulation,” Tong said.

Duff plans to hold public hearings.

An Altice spokesman said the change is in line with other service providers and aligned with the industry.