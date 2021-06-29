Internet Service Provider Optimum To Reduce Speeds On Certain New York Plans

Some Optimum customers in New York will see a drop in internet upload speed next month as the company changes their rates.

Beginning July 12, customers who use hybrid fiber coaxial will see their upload speed reduced by as much as 86%.

Optimum plans with currently advertised upload speeds of 35 megabits per second will be slowed to between five and 20 megabits per second.

The company said this tier adjustment will make them “in-line with other internet service providers.” It did not say if it will cut prices on plans that see a reduction in upload speed.