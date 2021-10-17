-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
-
Beach grass could protect coastal Connecticut homes...for now
-
Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice about how to address unaccompanied migrant…
-
The Vice President has been given the thankless job of overseeing immigration from Central America, and she was there last week. “Do not come,” she…
-
Connecticut Democrats close to a deal with the governor to legalize the adult use of recreational pot. A rally to preserve Shinnecock Indian lands, travel…
-
Connecticut will again be eligible to receive more than $6 million dollars in federal policing grants that had been suspended by the Trump administration…
-
Governor Ned Lamont said the Biden administration has decided not to house unaccompanied migrant children in Connecticut.Lamont said his administration…
-
Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone is urging Congress to pass a new wave of immigration reform to provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented…
-
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut wants the Biden Administration to speed up the processing of unaccompanied children at the Mexican border.Murphy…
-
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s DACA decision. Both Democrats say Congress should…